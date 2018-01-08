Jay-Z Releases “Blue’s Freestyle” Visual On Her Birthday

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter is getting older. On Sunday, January 7 she turned six years old. Her birthday is repetitively a huge deal to the Carter family and is followed by a birthday bash. Except this year Jay-Z did something that will make this birthday stand out from all the rest.

To celebrate his daughter’s birthday he released the visual for “Blue’s Freestyle”. “Blue’s Freestyle” is apart of Jay-Z’s, 4:44 as a bonus track. The visual is an animation that was crafted by Artlife Studio. The visual is set up so that Blue Ivy is performing ballet at a talent show with her family watching her from the crowd. But don’t be fooled by appearances because her talent takes a turn.

The exclusive visual is only available via Tidal. So if you haven’t already definitely check it out.

