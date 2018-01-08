News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jay-Z Releases “Blue’s Freestyle” Visual On Her Birthday

hollywoodzay
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: MTV/MTV1415 / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter is getting older. On Sunday, January 7 she turned six years old. Her birthday is repetitively a huge deal to the Carter family and is followed by a birthday bash. Except this year Jay-Z did something that will make this birthday stand out from all the rest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

To celebrate his daughter’s birthday he released the visual for “Blue’s Freestyle”. “Blue’s Freestyle” is apart of Jay-Z’s, 4:44 as a bonus track. The visual is an animation that was crafted by Artlife Studio. The visual is set up so that Blue Ivy is performing ballet at a talent show with her family watching her from the crowd. But don’t be fooled by appearances because her talent takes a turn.

The exclusive visual is only available via Tidal. So if you haven’t already definitely check it out.

http://tidal.com/us

Beyonce , Blue Ivy , JayZ

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jay-Z Releases “Blue’s Freestyle” Visual On Her Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Jay-Z Releases “Blue’s Freestyle” Visual On Her Birthday
 6 mins ago
01.07.18
These 5 Videos Sum Up The Relationship Between…
 6 hours ago
01.07.18
Happy Birthday Blue! All The Times Beyoncé And…
 7 hours ago
01.07.18
Watch: Mother Nature Is So Aggressive That She…
 8 hours ago
01.07.18
Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J.…
 8 hours ago
01.07.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 13 hours ago
01.07.18
LOL: Have You Seen The Chuck E. Cheese…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Horses In New Orleans Party Just As Much…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Saturday Morning Vibes Got Us Like..
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Wiz Khalifa’s Impromptu Freestyle About Amber Rose May…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
Guy’s Dream Reveals The Alleged Identity Of Becky…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
#FlashbackFriday: This ‘A Different World’ Clip Should Calm…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being A…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
6 Signs You Might Want To Pass On…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
photos