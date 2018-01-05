If You Don’t Believe That Most Kids Are Wiser Than Adults, Here’s Proof

When this teacher gave her students the riddle of the week, she was not expecting her first graders to have deeper responses than most adults in the world.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

I’m considering telling the kids tomorrow that a tweet about them went viral, and given their facility with the internets, I expect their response will be “sure but did it go SUPERviral” and “just how many retweets are we talking about here” and “can I go to the bathroom” — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 4, 2018

Are you smarter than a 1st grader? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your answer to the the deep riddle.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: