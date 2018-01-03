19 Smart Rappers Who Have Their Own Label [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the video above about 19 rappers who have their own label. Not only did they all got it out the mud, but they also put in the work to actually get their paperwork together and incorporate a real business entity.

Most of these artists created their buzz first and then signed to a major label. Some of them already had their own label before the deal, others later in the game.

Benefits of having your own label:

You own your masters

You can take control of your career

Learning that the music business is more than just performing

Your indie label can do business with major labels

Tax write-offs

You keep a larger share of the profits

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Related News:

Young M.A Reveals New Body That Has Us Like #Goals

QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or ‘Independence Day?’

One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That Technology Isn’t All Bad