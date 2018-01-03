19 Smart Rappers Who Have Their Own Label [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
19 Smart Rappers Who Have Their Own Label

Check out the video above about 19 rappers who have their own label. Not only did they all got it out the mud, but they also put in the work to actually get their paperwork together and incorporate a real business entity.

Most of these artists created their buzz first and then signed to a major label. Some of them already had their own label before the deal, others later in the game.

Benefits of having your own label:

  • You own your masters
  • You can take control of your career
  • Learning that the music business is more than just performing
  • Your indie label can do business with major labels
  • Tax write-offs
  • You keep a larger share of the profits

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos