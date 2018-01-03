Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That Technology Isn’t All Bad

Global Grind
5 reads
Leave a comment
Celeb tattoos

Source: getty / Getty

Technology is so advanced these days that it can actually help you stay in tune with your deceased loved ones.

A young woman’s tattoo dedicated to her late grandmother has gone viral on social media and folks can’t get enough of how technical, emotional and next level the wavelength tatt is.

 

For those asking how she got the voicemail into waveform:

 

New trend for 2018?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That Technology Isn’t All Bad

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Flames! Moves To Boost Your Confidence On A…
 6 hours ago
01.03.18
One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That…
 8 hours ago
01.03.18
HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman…
 9 hours ago
01.03.18
One Of The Faces Behind The Popular Nigerian…
 10 hours ago
01.03.18
What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do”…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Wild ‘N Out, Face Value, & More! Black…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Celebrate The New Year By Looking Back At…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
And The First Hilarious Meme Of 2018 Is…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Anais’ Husband Catches Her And Rich…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Did You Know That We’ve All Been Playing…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Oops! This Quavo Interview Is Proof That Every…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Diddy Confirms Joe Budden As The Latest Addition…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
photos