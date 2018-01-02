Tech It Out
Men Are Less Concerned About The Security of Their Digital Presence Than Women

farlinave
In the era of internet and mobile, it’s next to impossible that one can refrain himself from carrying multiple digital presences. According to a recent study, on an average, each internet user has 7.6 active social media accounts, and the figure increases when we screen only the young internet users, aged between 18 and 24 years. But, how serious these users are about the security of their digital presence?

recent study by tech consultancy EPC Group reveals that most of the internet users are not taking adequate action to protect their digital identity. Interestingly, women are found to be more concerned about the security of their digital accounts than men.

37% of those who participated in the study admitted that they change their password only when website/apps prompts them to do so. Surprisingly, 11% of participants claimed that have been using the same password, or variants of the same password, for nearly seven years.

But the situation is more concerning for 22% of respondents who said that they only have one password for all the sites they have accounts.

Undoubtedly, it’s an alarming situation as people need to show more concern for their digital identity. If we go by the findings of the study, most of the accounts are vulnerable and, therefore, hackers are taking the advantage of it.

The study also tries to highlight the security measures taken by men and women, separately. Surprisingly, men are found to be less concerned about their account theft or a hack than women. Men use 2.8 times the word ‘password’ as their password, while women are 1.3 times more likely to use their lover’s name in their password.

Sadly, the study found that only 14% of respondents use a different password for each of their social accounts.

Indeed, with the advent of technology, it’s has become more difficult to keep a tap of all your accounts on daily basis. Besides, the growing penetration of mobile phone and data security concerns, users have got multiple accounts for various purposes. It has created a kind of challenging environment for the internet users who find it difficult to remember all the password at any time.

The increasing security measures employed by various sites, such as account locking after 3 failed login attempts, have made the task of maintaining different password more challenging.

But, on the positive side, technology has been evolving towards a direction which may need only the biometric data, such as fingerprint and face detection, of a user to safeguard all his digital identity. This may fade off the need of maintaining any text-based password for digital accounts. However, it may take some time and till then users will have to take all the possible measures to safeguard their digital identities.

By Aarzu Khan

Continue reading Men Are Less Concerned About The Security of Their Digital Presence Than Women

