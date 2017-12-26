News & Gossip
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Khloe Kardashian Gives Her Baby Bump Some Sparkle And Shine

Hello Beautiful Staff
Khloe Kardashian kept it festive with her blooming baby bump showing through a layer of sequins and fringe.

Rocking a silver sequin and fringe jumpsuit by Yousef Al Jasmi, the reality star posed for a picture, cupping her bump. Khloe paired her ensemble with a fur jacket and silver shoes.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and accented her look with some simple studs and some rings.

Beauties, are you feeling Khloe’s festive pregnancy style? Take our poll below and tell us whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

photos