Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale amid allegations that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. Just minutes after the news became public, the team already has an interested buyer.

Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he is interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. He says that if he were to purchase the team he would hire Colin Kaepernick, have the best halftime shows and of course, get the team some Super Bowl wins.

Owning an NFL team is something Diddy has been thinking about for a while. Back in October, he said that he wanted to own his own football league.

