Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Diddy Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

"Let's Go Diddy!"

97.9 The Beat Staff
31 reads
Leave a comment

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale amid allegations that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. Just minutes after the news became public, the team already has an interested buyer.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Diddy took to Instagram to announce that he is interested in buying the Carolina Panthers. He says that if he were to purchase the team he would hire Colin Kaepernick, have the best halftime shows and of course, get the team some Super Bowl wins.

Owning an NFL team is something Diddy has been thinking about for a while. Back in October, he said that he wanted to own his own football league.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: NFL To Host Social Advocacy Workshop At Morehouse College
RELATED: Sexual Harassment Allegations Force NFL Network To Suspend Analysts

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

17 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

Continue reading NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice

[theplatform account="BCY3OC" media="hlaHNzEoQF93" player="PFMRDC2Rz9oD"]

Carolina Panthers , Diddy , nfl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 58 mins ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 60 mins ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 2 hours ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 3 hours ago
12.19.17
Katt Williams Is Refocused With Faux Locs, A…
 18 hours ago
12.18.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 19 hours ago
12.18.17
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All…
 20 hours ago
12.18.17
Tis’ The Season For Another Holiday Viral Challenge
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
New ‘Trap Kwanzaa Carols’ Playlist Will Have You…
 22 hours ago
12.18.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
We Can’t Stop Smiling At These North Pole-Ready…
 23 hours ago
12.18.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Make It…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Loses Power Leaves Thousands Stranded
 1 day ago
12.18.17
photos