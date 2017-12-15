News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET After 21 Years

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

After 21 years as President of BET, Debra Lee is stepping down and will no longer handle day-to-day operations at the network, Black Enterprise reports. Scott M. Mills will take her place while Lee will serve as his advisor and “chairman and CEO of the network, focusing on cultivating the company’s relationships with external stakeholders and communities.”

“I have spent more than 20 years leading this incredible enterprise and I am so proud of the BET team and all that we have accomplished,” Lee said in a statement. “As I look to the future, I believe it is the right time to take a step back from day-to-day responsibilities at BET.”

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackExcellence: Debra Lee Added To Twitter’s Board Of Directors

BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network Amidst Shake-Up

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET After 21 Years

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2961987" align="alignleft" width="791"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Friday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was LIT—so was their red carpet! Take a look at which stars were shining bright in Miami.

BET , Debra Lee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 17 hours ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos