Nelly Is Free To Go After Prosecutors Drop His Rape Case [VIDEO]

Nelly is a free man after a woman accused him of rape.
As previously reported, the alleged victim refused to cooperate with prosecutors after claiming she was assaulted by the rapper on his tour bus in Washington. Suddenly deciding she wouldn’t press charges after all, her silence made it impossible for prosecutors to proceed with any action against Nelly, TMZ reports.
The site states that the woman’s “attorney said the pressure of accusing a huge star like Nelly was just too much for her client.”
