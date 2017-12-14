Entertainment News
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The Sharks” Exists

Source: Barcroft Barcroft Media / Getty

The worst things you could do as a newly married woman is cheat, or die.

One newlywed couple almost experienced the latter when the bride was attacked by a nurse shark that took a bite out of her arm as her husband recorded her swimming in the Caribbean Ocean.

 

According to reports, “Nurse sharks are generally thought to be less harmful to humans than other species such as great whites, but a study in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery shows nurse sharks rank fourth in documented bites.”

But this isn’t the first time a video of the misjudged predator attacking someone has gone viral. Hit the flip for more — but be prepared. Some of the footage is graphic.

photos