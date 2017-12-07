Migos And Marshmello Drop ‘Danger’ Music Video For Netflix Movie ‘Bright’

Global Grind

Netflix is releasing their original movie Bright, starring Will Smith, on December 22. To accompany the movie, a soundtrack is being release featuring names like Migos, Marshmello, Future, Camila Cabello, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Migos and Marshmello’s track “Danger” just dropped along with an action packed music video. You can check it out below and listen to the full Bright: The Album when it comes out December 15.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: