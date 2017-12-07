Music
Migos And Marshmello Drop ‘Danger’ Music Video For Netflix Movie ‘Bright’

Check out the action-packed clip.

2017 Made In America - Day 1

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Netflix is releasing their original movie Bright, starring Will Smith, on December 22. To accompany the movie, a soundtrack is being release featuring names like Migos, Marshmello, Future, Camila Cabello, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Migos and Marshmello’s track “Danger” just dropped along with an action packed music video. You can check it out below and listen to the full Bright: The Album when it comes out December 15.

photos