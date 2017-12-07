La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

La La continues to fill her plate with high-profile acting gigs.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

La La Anthony has come a long way from her MTV VJ days, as she now finds herself booking some pretty impressive gigs in Hollywood. In her latest role, she is set to recur on the FOX musical drama Star.

After landing roles in Starz’s hit show Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and several movies, La La Anthony is hitting it hard in Hollywood. Season two of Star has already lined up an impressive list of new cast members, including Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Lance Gross, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood.

Now, Anthony has been added to the list, as it was just announced by Deadline that she will portray Evan Ross’s character Angel’s estranged mother Paola, who has a complicated history with Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.

With Star still early into its second season, the high-profile guest stars will likely fill out the remainder of the season, with some spilling over into the show’s third season as well.

At press time, there is no official date announced when Anthony is slated to appear, but series creator Lee Daniels has a habit of moving pretty quickly, so it could be sooner rather than later.

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?

Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 5 hours ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 7 hours ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 8 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
photos