Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’

Photo by

Photos
Home > Photos

Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’

Nyong'o is the epitome of calm and beauty on the magazine's January 2018 cover.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

This may be her fourth Vogue cover, but on the magazine’s recently released cover for its January 2018 issue, cover girl Lupita Nyong’o still manages to stun with her undeniable beauty.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated February 2018 release of Black Panther, one of the film’s stars Lupita Nyong’o graces the cover of Vogue for its first issue of 2018. She looks gorgeous on the understated cover that sees her in a classic yoga pose atop a surfboard, while the calming blue color of the ocean envelops her in the background.

With her hair twisted to the back and seen in very minimal makeup while wearing a flowy, printed dress, Nyong’o proves that you don’t always have to be painted and dressed for the gods to put forth a stunning magazine cover.

If you simply can’t wait for the Black Panther movie to hit theaters, where Nyong’o plays Nakia, a former love interest of Chadwick Boseman’s title character, check out the trailer below and soak up all of the marvelous melanin you can handle!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 5 hours ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 6 hours ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 7 hours ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 8 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 9 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 10 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
photos