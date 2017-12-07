Entertainment News
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’ Theme Song In The Most Epic Way

This cute little kid set up his microphone and sang the ‘Full House’ theme song in a way you’ve never heard it before. Giving us his best gospel rendition of the 90’s sitcom, it’s evident that this kid has a bright future ahead of him.

 

We’ll check back in 10 years.

