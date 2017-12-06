Fraud! You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Police Conference

Global Grind Staff

If you can’t trust the President of the United States then who can you trust these days? Even sign language interpreters are partaking in fraudulent behavior these days.

On Tuesday night, as Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of Howell Donaldson, interpreter Derlyn Roberts was beside him, making signs that made no sense. The University of South Florida’s American Sign Language professor, Rachell Settambrino, told reporters, “She sat up there and waved her arms like she was singing Jingle Bells.”

Settambrino says that Roberts was signing, “Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24,” while the chief was providing a timeline of the four shootings.

Roberts also has a lengthy police record after being arrested multiple times for fraud. Hit the to see the sign language fraud’s latest mugshots.

