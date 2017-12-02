Student Teaches Professor How To Tie Durag In Class

Global Grind

Twitter is loving this video of @Dylo_________ giving his professor two durags and teaching him how to tie them.

He wrote:

“So a few weeks prior, My Professor was teaching us about different cultures & ask me “Dylan why do you where a durag? Is It a part of your culture?” I told him “Na, It’s my lifestyle”. So a few weeks later, I surprised him with his own durag to become part of the lifestyle.”

