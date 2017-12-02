Entertainment News
Today In Gangsta History: Jay Z Turns Himself In To Police For Stabbing Un Rivera In ’99

Global Grind
0 reads
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

These days when you think of Jay Z, you think of a wise business man and father of three.

But Hov wasn’t always the cool rap God we know him as today — don’t forget he had a hard knock life. On this day in 1999, Jay was arrested for stabbing record exec Lance “Un” Rivera allegedly over some bootleg records.

It was the biggest story in hip hop at the time, considering that Jigga was well on his way to super stardom.

But after all these years, there are still many conspiracies as to why Hov actually stabbed the exec at a club in front of hundreds of people as if he had nothing to lose.

No one will ever know what really went down unless Jay or Un speaks out about the 18-year old incident. In the meantime, hit the flip to see what went down on that fateful night in 1999.

