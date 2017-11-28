GrammysSoBlack: No White Men Nominated For ‘Album Of The Year,’ Twitter Responds

Global Grind

You may have heard, the nominees for the 2018 Grammys ‘Album of the Year’ category are as follows: Jay Z /4:44, Childish Gambino /Awaken My Love!, Lorde /Melodrama, Kendrick Lamar /Damn., and Bruno Mars /24k Magic. There’s not a white man in sight, and with the exception of Lorde, that’s almost a fully black, fully male (and mostly rap) lineup. It should be noted that for the past decade, only white artists have one Album of the Year.

Did the Grammys get it right this time? Twitter sounds off on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: