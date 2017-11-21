DJ Kayotik
Eminem & Chance The Rapper invade ‘SNL” over the weekend!

Eminem

Eminem made his triumph return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend and gave a live performance of his latest single, “Walk On Water” followed by a medley of previous hits, “Love The Way You Lie” and “Stan”.

Also returning to the show was Chance The Rapper, who served as the evening’s host and starred in various sketch comedy skits.

