T.K. Kirkland Explains Why He Doesn’t Trust Women Who Have Less Than $25K

He also talks about the time he stole from Eddie and Charlie Murphy’s house.

TK Kirkland On Premium Pete Show

Source: IG: @SpaceaceX_Photos / Courtesy of Premium Pete


In the latest episode of The Premium Pete Show podcast.TK Kirkland discusses getting his start in the comedy world, his relationship with 50 Cent, and why women with less than $25,000 in their bank accounts are a liability.

TK also recalls a period where he managed actress Sandra Bullock, stole from the home of Eddie and Charlie Murphy, and more!

photos