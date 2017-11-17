Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order Against David Otunga In Split

Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order Against David Otunga In Split

The couple called it quits after 10 years together.

Jennifer Hudson has split with her wrestler fiancé David Otunga after 10 years together.

The break up is a bad one. Hudson, 36, filed an order of protection against Otunga, 37.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

The statement continued: “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Hudson and Otunga are parents to 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr. Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, issued a statement in defense and on behalf of Otunga following news of the split.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” a part of the statement read.

The former pro wrestler popped the question to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. The power pair welcomed their only child nearly a year later in August 2009, according to People

Nearly a month into their engagement, Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were found fatally shot in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found dead in the backseat of a car. Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.

SOURCE: People

