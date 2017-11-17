DJ Kayotik
New Video: Remy Ma ft. Lil Kim “Wake Me Up”

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Remy Ma wakes up the industry in her new music video featuring Lil’ Kim. Remy Ma’s 7 Winters, 6 Summers coming soon.

