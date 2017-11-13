Shooting: 4 Hit, 1 Dead At Emerald City Grill Bar In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11, 4 people were shot and one died after a shooting that took place on Saturday at the Emerald City Grill bar in Dallas on MLK Blvd. Police have no suspects at this time. The victim who died was 28-year-old Johnny Williams.

-Farlin Ave

Source: CBS 11 News

