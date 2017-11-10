Diddy, Naomi Campbell And More Slay In All-Black ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Calendar

[NOV 2017] • Duckie as ALICE in Tim Walker's Wonderland, for the 2018 #PirelliCalendar Unveiled today • Casting Duckie Thot, who has only just started her modelling career but already found great success, was the “biggest surprise” for Tim Walker. “She hadn’t done a lot of modelling before we cast her as Alice. I just think she carried that lead role with so much strength.” For Thot, “this Calendar is my dream job. Pirelli has always been my dream job as a model. It was something I thought I would do in five years, six years’ time. To be able to be lensed by him [Walker], and for Pirelli, those two together is my dream.” TO READ MORE, See Link In Bio • #duckieofficial #TimWalker

