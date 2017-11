Diddy, Naomi Campbell And More Slay In All-Black ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Calendar

Global Grind

Photos from the esteemed Pirelli Calendar have just been released and it features an all-Black cast taking on Alice in Wonderland. The elaborate project features stars like, and popular up-and-comeras Alice.

The photos were shot by acclaimed photographer Tim Walker and while the limited calendar is not for sell, it’s sure to spark some talk on the Internet. Swipe through to check out more stunning photos.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: