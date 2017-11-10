Entertainment News
SMH: This Man Tries To Hide His Side-Bae With Some Crafty Blocking

Messy.

They just can't seem to face their problems anymore

Source: PeopleImages / Getty


In another edition of “Don’t Be Messy 2017,” one guy tried to hide his side-bae from the main woman he’s seeing using one convenient house item. Watch below to see if he was successful or not.

This man is a legend 😂😂🙈 #AfroBea

A post shared by Straigth Outta AfroBea (@afrobea) on

 

Now you know what time it is if your man is randomly holding up some sheets.

Continue reading SMH: This Man Tries To Hide His Side-Bae With Some Crafty Blocking

