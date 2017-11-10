SMH: This Man Tries To Hide His Side-Bae With Some Crafty Blocking

Global Grind

This man is a legend 😂😂🙈 #AfroBea A post shared by Straigth Outta AfroBea (@afrobea) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:46am PST

In another edition of “Don’t Be Messy 2017,” one guy tried to hide his side-bae from the main woman he’s seeing using one convenient house item. Watch below to see if he was successful or not.

Now you know what time it is if your man is randomly holding up some sheets.

