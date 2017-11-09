Entertainment News
OMG: Ezinma The Violinist Brilliantly Flips Future, Lil Pump and Yo Gotti Tracks

The talent is undeniable.

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Ezinma is no stranger to moving in talented circles. The classically trained violinist has already done work with Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Mac Miller, and more.

Most recently, the accomplished artist is putting her own spin on some favorite trap beats. Swipe through to check out Ezinma’s interpretation of Future, Yo Gotti, and more. She’s definitely a talent you want to keep on your radar.

