T-Pain Joins Everyday Struggle And Talks His AutoTune Legacy

0 reads Leave a comment
T-Pain is the latest guest to grace the set of Complex’s Youtube series Everyday Struggle with his presences. One of the hip-hop world’s undisputed legends, Mr. Pain stopped by to give his take on his own legacy, how autotune is being utilized in today’s world of music, and also comments on the current events that are taking place in music. Throughout the interview, Joe Budden along with his cohost Akademiks and moderator Nadeska definitely pay tribute to just how iconic the man sitting there with them is.
Being a veteran in the industry, T-Pain is the perfect person to give some insight on things going on both behind the scenes, and now more publicly due to social media. He discusses rap beefs–specifically the latest with Remy Ma and Lil Kim supposedly dissing Nicki Minaj. He also talks about how he feels about labels, whether they help or hurt certain artists, and how he’s managed to have such longevity in his career.
If you’re a fan of T-Pain, you want want to miss this one.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours