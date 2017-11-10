News & Gossip
Ty Dolla $ign Was Once Labeled An “Islamic Radical”

farlinave
13 reads
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

 

Ty Dolla $ign was one labeled an “Islamic Radical” after he released “Free TC” leading to his brother becoming “prison famous.”  He recently sat down with Reec talk about his new album Beach House 3 and had quite a few interesting things to say.  From his career defining moment, which was  “Toot It and Boot It” with YG, to  possibly  spending more time in Atl now after the decriminalization of weed, Ty Dolla $ign is truly one of a kind. Check out the full interview below…

islamic radical , ty dolla sign

