Terry Crews Names Alleged Hollywood Groper In Police Complaint [VIDEO]

Terry Crews broke his silence Wednesday about the powerful Hollywood agent accused of groping him at a function in front of his wife.

RELATED: Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor filed a formal report with the Los Angeles Police Department, he confirmed on Twitter. Crews came forward last month about the incident.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

“Today Terry Crews met with officers from LAPD’s Hollywood station,” Officer Sal Ramirez, LAPD public information officer, also confirmed about the actor to USA TODAY in a statement.

WME agent Adam Venit, who is on leave from his agency, is reportedly the executive who groped Crews and is mentioned in his police report, The Hollywood Reporter said. Venit’s client roster does not include Crews.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Terry Crews files police report about alleged sexual assault by Hollywood exec: 'People have to be held accountable' https://t.co/HNvP4ctMZF pic.twitter.com/cylP3E4z2J — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) November 9, 2017

Crews’ story prompted the LAPD to open an investigation in its robbery and homicide division, the department confirmed to THR. The actor’s formalized complaint comes amid a storm of controversy about assault allegations against major Hollywood player, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Several actresses and actors including Crews have made public testimonies about disturbing assaults and have refused to remain quiet.

Even though I have been victimized, I have made the choice to not remain a victim.#freedom — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 23, 2017

Crews flooded Twitter with several posts about his horrific experience with a Hollywood executive last month. Many social media users responded to the courageous actor’s messages.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The Hollywood star revealed the assault to other people working with the executive, he later wrote. A fear of being “ostracized” led him to not coming forward sooner, but he hoped his story would encourage someone to speak up and stop “predators” from hurting others, he said.

The actor and his cohorts including Lupita Nyong’o are showing others that abuse survivors are strong and their abusers must be held accountable.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Kidnapping Of 9-Year-Old Twins Prompts Massive Manhunt For Mother

Appeal For Black People To Donate Blood Gets Tainted By Claims Of Racism