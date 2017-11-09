Entertainment News
This Acoustic Rendition Of “My Neck, My Back” Left The Nursing Home Shook

Source: sodapix sodapix / Getty


The senior citizens of this nursing home had no idea what they were in for when a musician showed up to perform for them. Instead of the Rated PG entertainment the senior citizens were used to, they were met with the raunchy sounds of Khia’s 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back,” accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

Check out their reactions below.

Continue reading This Acoustic Rendition Of “My Neck, My Back” Left The Nursing Home Shook

