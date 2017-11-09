Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing This At Graduation

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Group of graduates throwing mortar boards in air

Source: Thomas Barwick / Getty


Two female students from Oman have gone viral for dabbing right after they received their graduation certificates in a ceremony held in Oman’s Al Sultan Qaboos University on Sunday.

That doesn’t seem like a big deal to American’s who like to celebrate everything, but Oman twitter has deemed the girls’ actions “inappropriate.”

The tweet above translates to “This is a move associated with drug addicts and they blindly copied it,” while the tweet below calls for authorities to take action, saying, “Authorities must take action to put an end to this blatant disregard of Muslim, Omani and traditional values. They must be held accountable.”

Fortunately, no legal action have been taken against the girls just yet. Hit the flip to see what can happen if you do the dab in certain Arab countries.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing This At Graduation

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Too Much? This Picture Of Pizza On Pineapple…
 5 hours ago
11.09.17
Happy Birthday Sisqo! Here’s Why The Singer Fell…
 5 hours ago
11.09.17
WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing…
 5 hours ago
11.09.17
This Acoustic Rendition Of “My Neck, My Back”…
 6 hours ago
11.09.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs “Dawsin’s Breek” on ‘The…
 7 hours ago
11.09.17
Hilarious Indie Sitcom ‘Appropriate Culture’ Gets It
 11 hours ago
11.09.17
LOL: Animoji Karaoke Is Taking Over The Internet
 17 hours ago
11.08.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Troubled Marriage
 19 hours ago
11.08.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 19 hours ago
11.08.17
When Biggie Meets ‘Hey Arnold!’: Painter Puts A…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Can You Believe These Songs Are Now 10…
 23 hours ago
11.08.17
Here’s Why Drake Turned Down A Collab With…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
LMAO! Who Did This To Tyrese?
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Remy Ma And Lil’ Kim Don’t Hold Back…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Twitter Expands To 280 Characters And Here’s What…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Dapper Dan Hilariously Tries To Style Conan O’Brien…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
photos