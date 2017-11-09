WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing This At Graduation

Global Grind

Two female students from Oman have gone viral for dabbing right after they received their graduation certificates in a ceremony held in Oman’s Al Sultan Qaboos University on Sunday.

That doesn’t seem like a big deal to American’s who like to celebrate everything, but Oman twitter has deemed the girls’ actions “inappropriate.”

The tweet above translates to “This is a move associated with drug addicts and they blindly copied it,” while the tweet below calls for authorities to take action, saying, “Authorities must take action to put an end to this blatant disregard of Muslim, Omani and traditional values. They must be held accountable.”

Fortunately, no legal action have been taken against the girls just yet. Hit the flip to see what can happen if you do the dab in certain Arab countries.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: