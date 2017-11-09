Too Much? This Picture Of Pizza On Pineapple Has Folks Scratching Their Heads

Global Grind

How does this make you feel? pic.twitter.com/wyWteMeMRD — Dunny (@lykebutts) November 7, 2017

Getting through the week can be stressful and one Twitter user decided to up people’s blood pressure even more when they posted this pic:

Once again, the debate of pineapple with pizza was brought to the forefront. It’s a heated debate.

Friends get lost. Relationships are forever destroyed.

Was this flip on the pizza and pineapple recipe too much? Swipe through to read what Twitter had to say.

