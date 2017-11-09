Happy Birthday Sisqo! Here’s Why The Singer Fell Off (In His Own Words)

Global Grind

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Sisqo , but today marks the “Thong Song” singer’s 39th birthday, which makes us wonder “what happened to Sisqo?”

The Dru Hill frontman was on top of the world for most of the 90’s and parlayed most of that success into his solo career in the early 2000’s. But it seems that at the height of his blossoming career, Sisqo just disappeared from the spotlight. In a 2016 interview with OWN, the singer revealed the real reason for his sudden disappearing act.





But before things took a turn for the worst, Sisqo definitely enjoyed his time as one of the biggest stars in the world. Remember when he took the most popular video models of the 90’s, Gloria Velez and Melyssa Ford, back to his hotel room?

Hit the flip to refresh your memory.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: