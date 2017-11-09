Entertainment News
Hilarious Indie Sitcom ‘Appropriate Culture’ Gets It

Social media stars combine forces for this fresh take on millennial culture in NYC.

Millennial dating, office romance and financial problems are all on the table in the debut episode of Appropriate Culture.

In a world of appropriation and hype-beasting, social media stars Julian Stephen and Alexa Leighton keep it a trillion in this witty indie series.

Check the teaser below for a sample and hit page two to stream episode one, “Health Nuts.”

