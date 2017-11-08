97.9 The Beat TV News
Dallas ISD Bus Agency Is Shutting Down, Effective 2018 [VIDEO]

farlinave
Big changes are to come in 2018 as voters have already decided to shut down the bus agency responsible for getting over 70,000 Dallas ISD students to and from school each day. No telling how this will affect those who rely on the current system. Will this mean that one day you will have to be the one dropping your child off and picking them up instead of the bus? Possibly. How do you think this will affect you DFW? Comment below.

