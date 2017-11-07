Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Gabrielle Union Revealing Too Much Info About Her Husband In Bed? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea hopped on to RSMS Uncut to chat with the people about Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. While Gabrielle is on out and about promoting her new book, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” she is divulging a lot of information about her private life and thus, her husband’s. The information that has gotten the most traction, however, is her admission that she likes to “toss her husband’s salad,” and that more men enjoy that in bed than will let on.

While she is getting praised for her sexual openness and speaking up for reciprocity in bed, others are wondering if her hubby isn’t at all uncomfortable with his private pleasures being aired to the world. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Gabrielle Union is on a cross country press tour promoting her new book, We’re Gonna Need More Wine ($12.95 at Barnes and Noble). While the book reveals a lot of intimate details regarding Gabrielle’s life, we are over here living for her outfit choices to promote the book. Styled by Thomas Christos (who was unavailable for comment at time of publishing), we’re loving these looks! Check out every single one of her press looks (including her promotional editorials!). Tell us which one is your favorite.

photos