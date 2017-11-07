Is Gabrielle Union Revealing Too Much Info About Her Husband In Bed? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea hopped on to RSMS Uncut to chat with the people about Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. While Gabrielle is on out and about promoting her new book, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” she is divulging a lot of information about her private life and thus, her husband’s. The information that has gotten the most traction, however, is her admission that she likes to “toss her husband’s salad,” and that more men enjoy that in bed than will let on.

While she is getting praised for her sexual openness and speaking up for reciprocity in bed, others are wondering if her hubby isn’t at all uncomfortable with his private pleasures being aired to the world. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

