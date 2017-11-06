Gary With Da Tea Needs Someone To Hold While Watching “Jigsaw” Movie [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

It’s been nearly seven years since fans got another installment of the movie “Saw.” The new one was just released just in time to creep people out for Halloween. Headkrack is excited about the movie “Jigsaw” and shared the trailer with Porsha, Gary With Da Tea and Da Brat.

He mentioned that in this particular movie there are 3 people and thinks they all will die by the end. Gary looked pretty scared and talked about how he needed someone to hold during the movie. Da Brat told him that he couldn’t hold her because the last time when he got scared on Rickey’s plane he scratched her.

Headkrack before going to see the movie re-watches all the ones before and the team didn’t think that was fun. Porsha although she loves scary movies admitted she only watches them during the daytime and loves a $6 movie price. We would pay money to watch all of them go see this movie together because it would be hilarious. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think.

