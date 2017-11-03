Rickey Smiley On Empathizing With Tyrese’s Plight As A Black Father [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley says he was so disappointed to read the comments about Tyrese‘s emotional social media outburst over his daughter. He talks about being a father to daughters himself, and the distress caused even by being away from them for a few weeks at a time while they’re away at school. “If my daughter get taken away from me, Imma need some psychiatric help,” he explains. He urges everyone to understand and empathize with Tyrese’s plight as a black father fighting for the right to simply love and parent his kid.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack talks about the Fast & Furious drama surrounding Tyrese and The Rock, and asks listeners to consider the fact that all of Tyrese’s anger in that case really stems from the heartbreak he is experiencing in regards to that situation. Rickey Smiley sheds light on the immense struggle his family went through with custody battles, and how his son, Brandon, suffered as a result. Click on the audio player to hear the whole insightful message in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Recent Outbursts Should Not Be Made Into A Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Even Malik Smiley Is In Awe Of How Good Rickey Smiley’s Book Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: