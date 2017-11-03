97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV Original Content

Sony UK’s New Artist Izzy Bizu Performs Live For Radio One Dallas [VIDEO]

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sony UK’s new artist Izzy Bizu came through the DFW and made a stop by Radio One Dallas to perform live. The 22 year old London singer impressed the staff with her amazing vocals, bubbly personality, and overall great spirit. Check out the exclusive video above.

-Farlin Ave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading Sony UK’s New Artist Izzy Bizu Performs Live For Radio One Dallas [VIDEO]

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

izzy bizu , London , sony uk

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SZA
Maroon 5 & Sza “What Lovers Do” on…
 4 hours ago
11.03.17
La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict & Hill Harper…
 10 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Watch Chance The Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Horror Film Trailer
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform “Ex” on…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
photos