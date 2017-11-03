Sony UK’s New Artist Izzy Bizu Performs Live For Radio One Dallas [VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Sony UK’s new artist Izzy Bizu came through the DFW and made a stop by Radio One Dallas to perform live. The 22 year old London singer impressed the staff with her amazing vocals, bubbly personality, and overall great spirit. Check out the exclusive video above.
