DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Miguel “Told You So”

djkayotik979
8 reads
Leave a comment
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fresh off announcing his new album War & Leisure on December 1, Miguel drops a video for his latest single entitled “Told You So”.

Miguel

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Miguel “Told You So”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SZA
Maroon 5 & Sza “What Lovers Do” on…
 4 hours ago
11.03.17
La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict & Hill Harper…
 10 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Watch Chance The Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Horror Film Trailer
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform “Ex” on…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
photos