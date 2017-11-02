Kitti Jones Talks Surviving R. Kelly’s Abuse With Veda Loca [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

R. Kelly. R. Kelly. R. Kelly. We’ve all heard the stories of what he’s capable of. We’ve all heard what he’s been accused of. But for some reason, the R&B singer has never seen a day in jail for those “crimes” of sexual and physical abuse towards the women he’s had under his spell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kitti Jones, one of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends, came by 97.9 The Beat to tell her story of what she’s had to go through since befriending the pied-piper. Check out the video above.

Video shot and edited by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave