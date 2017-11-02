Kitti Jones Talks Surviving R. Kelly’s Abuse With Veda Loca [VIDEO]

269 reads Leave a comment
R. Kelly. R. Kelly. R. Kelly. We’ve all heard the stories of what he’s capable of. We’ve all heard what he’s been accused of. But for some reason, the R&B singer has never seen a day in jail for those “crimes” of sexual and physical abuse towards the women he’s had under his spell.
Kitti Jones, one of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends, came by 97.9 The Beat to tell her story of what she’s had to go through since befriending the pied-piper. Check out the video above.
Video shot and edited by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave
