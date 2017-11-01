Pharrell Teases New N.E.R.D And Rihanna Collab

0 reads Leave a comment
Pharrell Williams might have just broken the internet after he teased a new N.E.R.D track featuring Rihanna.
Although Pharrell debuted the snippet of “Lemon” this morning, it appears that fans have been hip to a possible collab since as early as 2015.
The Rihanna Navy did some digging and uncovered some very cryptic Instagram posts from Pharrell and Rihanna dated two years ago.
You can’t get anything passed the Stans!
