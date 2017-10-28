Lifestyle
Is He Wrong? Peter Gunz Blames Amina Buddafly For His Cheating [VIDEO]

The nerve! The unmitigated gall!

Peter Gunz is blaming Amina Buddafly for some of the huge problems in their floundering marriage.

It’s already established that Peter and Amina’s relationship was in shambles before they ever signed up for Marriage Boot Camp. On tonight’s episode they’re going to talk about why it’s been a mess from the beginning.

In a new clip of the show, Peter and Amina are participating in an exercise where they literally have to place blame on one another. It should surprise no one that the very first piece of blame that Amina picked up to lay at Peter’s feet was infidelity.

But the real shock came when Peter fired back by blaming Amina for getting involved with him in the first place–let alone marrying him–while knowing that he was still with Tara Wallace.

He revealed that Amina knew what their relationship was and that he would still be going home to Tara, and he called on Amina to admit that she was wrong for knowingly trying to lure him away. For her part, Amina admitted that she had hoped marrying him would deter him from cheating on her.


Tara’s such a huge issue in their marriage, we have to wonder when she’s going to show up in the Marriage Boot Camp mansion.

photos