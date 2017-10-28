Remember The Time Tyler The Creator Photobombed 45?

Global Grind

Never forget the time in 2013 when Odd Future’sphotobombed

Taco set up the gag, and Trump made it even better by explaining to his followers why there is a photo of him and two young Black men having a good time.

never forget when Tyler, The Creator photobombed Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/TTYvpF85js — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) October 20, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: