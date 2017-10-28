Entertainment News
Remember The Time Tyler The Creator Photobombed 45?

Trump had trouble explaining this questionable photo to his Twitter followers.

Global Grind
Hodgy Beats, Tyler The Creator,

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Never forget the time in 2013 when Odd Future’s Tyler, The Creator photobombed Donald Trump.

Taco set up the gag, and Trump made it even better by explaining to his followers why there is a photo of him and two young Black men having a good time.

