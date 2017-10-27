Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date And The Results Are Hilarious

You're up next!

Global Grind
18 reads
Leave a comment

Two people looking at phone with lunch.

Source: Tim Robberts / Getty


So one blogger named Oloni decided to put out a challenge for women crushing on a guy.

She dared them to ask the guy out on a date.

The results ranged from sad to hilarious. Peep the emotional roller coaster in the slides below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date And The Results Are Hilarious

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 2 hours ago
10.27.17
#DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date…
 3 hours ago
10.27.17
Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music…
 5 hours ago
10.27.17
Could This Viral Video Be The Next Big…
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
The Full Story Behind Fake Klay Thompson’s Big…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
DJ Envy Says Snapchat Sex Toy Scandal Is…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
TheRealTarzann Lives The Dream By Taking Pictures With…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
The New Zombie Frappuccino And A Look At…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Khalid
Khalid performs “Young Dumb & Broke” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Snapchat Glow Up: How ‘Ciao Ryan’ Became A…
 2 days ago
10.25.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 2 days ago
10.25.17
Rest In Peace: ‘Moesha’ Actor Lamont Bentley Would…
 2 days ago
10.25.17
‘Am I Wrong For This?’ Tweeter Consults Timeline…
 2 days ago
10.25.17
photos