DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date And The Results Are Hilarious

Global Grind

So one blogger named Oloni decided to put out a challenge for women crushing on a guy.

She dared them to ask the guy out on a date.

Ladies ask that guy you fancy out on a date and tweet me a screen shot of his response. 💁🏾 — Oloni (@Oloni) October 26, 2017

The results ranged from sad to hilarious. Peep the emotional roller coaster in the slides below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: