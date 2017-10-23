Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

ICYMI: Howard's homecoming weekend was turnt up.

Hello Beautiful
Leave a comment
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Thousands of HBCU grads descended upon the nation’s capital this past weekend for Howard University’s annual homecoming festivities.

The weekend was filled with Hennessy  libations, celeb cameos, all-day tailgating and late night club outings–AKA Black heaven.

While the whole weekend was memorable, there were a couple moments that went viral as the celebrations kicked off.

ICYMI, here are some of the most epic moments from Howard Homecoming weekend.

The Largest Swag Surf In History (Reportedly).

Fast Life Yungstaz crafted the unofficial Black anthem back in 2009. Used at every Black celebration to hype the crowd, the unanimous movements of the crowd symbolizes Black solidarity. Umoja. It was only befitting that ‘Swag surf’ was played for the alumni crowd. Even security joined in. Take a look:

A Q-Dog Gets Down On One Knee To Propose

#IssaMarriage! One Omega-Psi-Phi member chose to propose to his darling around his bruhs. @bosslady_K was showered with yellow flowers as her beau @kpough got down on one knee. Take a look:

#TSRProposalz 💍: Issa homecoming proposal!!! #HowardU Via: @bosslady__k @kpough

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Scorned Boyfriend Tries To Punch A Hole Through Car Window

Liquor and infidelity don’t go well together. But they seemed to have given one young man superhuman confidence to punch a whole through a car window. The man reportedly caught his girl in a car with another man and lost it. See below:

https://twitter.com/Smiley_Flystr8/status/921993898108563457/video/1

Lil Kim Does The Lil Kim Dance

Queen B Lil Kim performed her signature dance while rapping the lyrics to her track ‘Quiet Storm.’

#PressPlay #LilKim shut it down last night at #HUHomecoming! 🎥: @single_life_too_dope

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

RELATED LINKS

Police Give The ‘All Clear’ After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

School Officials Apologize After Teacher Releases Photo Of Black Student On A Leash

Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

Howard University

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 3 hours ago
10.23.17
Twitter Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Viral Photo With…
 7 hours ago
10.23.17
This Is What Happens When Your Brother Shoots…
 7 hours ago
10.23.17
Burger King’s New Anti-Bullying Ad Will Have You…
 10 hours ago
10.23.17
Woman eating hamburger on bus
Burger King’s Anti-Bullying Campaign
 19 hours ago
10.22.17
2013 BET Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Is Doing The Half-Time Show
 20 hours ago
10.22.17
Watch: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana And More Remember ‘Drumline’…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Masterpiece: You’ve Got To See The Millennial Generation’s…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Jessie Reyez Says Viral Hit ‘Figures’ Was Inspired…
 3 days ago
10.21.17
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates
 3 days ago
10.20.17
This Guitarist Plays Along To Cardi B’s Catchphrases…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
Only In New York City: Crazy Stories From…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
INSTADAILY: Can We Talk About Ashanti’s Insane Bikini…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
LOL: Jamie Foxx Impersonates Stephen A. Smith In…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg…
 3 days ago
10.20.17
photos