Looking For Love? Married At First Sight That Airs On Lifetime Now Casting in Dallas!

Married at First Sight

Looking for love? Married At First Sight is now casting in Dallas! The show airs on Lifetime.

Details here: www.mafsdallas.castingcrane.com

Not familiar with the show? It’s all about single people finding love at first sight, working through their problems, and standing firm on the committment of marriage. Some are ready. Some aren’t. But that’s life you know.

Check out the video from Season 5 below for more insight.

 

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016

So, 2016 was a LOT. But among all the madness and Black Girl Magic a few of our faves took a moment to get married (or renew their vows). Flip through to see some of our fave weddings from 2016!

photos