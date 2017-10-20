Looking For Love? Married At First Sight That Airs On Lifetime Now Casting in Dallas!

Looking for love? Married At First Sight is now casting in Dallas! The show airs on Lifetime.
Details here: www.mafsdallas.castingcrane.com
Not familiar with the show? It’s all about single people finding love at first sight, working through their problems, and standing firm on the committment of marriage. Some are ready. Some aren’t. But that’s life you know.
Check out the video from Season 5 below for more insight.
The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016
1. The Year In Love: Best Weddings of 20161 of 16
2. Trai Byers & Grace Gealey2 of 16
3. Fantasia Barrino & Kendall TaylorSource:Instagram 3 of 16
4. Ray J & Princess LoveSource:Instagram 4 of 16
5. Adrienne Banfield-JonesSource:Instagram 5 of 16
6. Misty Copeland & Olu Evans6 of 16
7. Devon Still & Asha Joyce7 of 16
8. Viola Davis & Julius TennonSource:Instagram 8 of 16
9. Kevin Hart & Eniko ParrishSource:Instagram 9 of 16
10. Kevin Hart & Eniko ParrishSource:Instagram 10 of 16
11. Adrienne Bailon & Israel HoughtonSource:Instagram 11 of 16
12. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 12 of 16
13. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 13 of 16
14. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 14 of 16
15. Ciara & Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 15 of 16
16. Kiely Williams & Brandon CoxSource:Instagram 16 of 16
