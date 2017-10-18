Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit Concert Without Even Performing

Global Grind

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Mama Beyoncé is back and looking like a whole snack these days.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The hot mom of three, who’s slowly but surely been easing her way back on the scene, stepped out on Tuesday night to attend Tidal’s Hurricane benefit concert in Brooklyn — and needless to say, she shut it down.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Although the queen didn’t hit the stage, Jay – Z joked about bringing his wife out while performing their classic duet, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” saying, “Sike Y’all think Bey is coming out or something, but we ain’t doing that tonight.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The concert, which benefited those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, was star studded — but all eyes were still on Bey.

Beyoncé motivated me to be a bad bitch today — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) October 18, 2017

let’s be real, Beyoncé is/was/forever will be THAT girl. she’s all 3 Ts: timeless, talented and thicc. I don’t make the rules, ladies. 👩🏼‍⚖️ — Don Fonso 🌹 (@fonzfranc) October 18, 2017

Welcome back to slaying, queen.