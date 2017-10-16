Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix

hollywoodzay
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Logic’s song 1-800-273-8255 has been listened to by many individuals. The song has inspired people to keep on pushing despite the rough times. He sends out a powerful message through this song regarding suicide prevention. The song is heard by numerous English speakers, but what about the Spanish speakers that need a little inspiration as well?

 Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, Logic is working alongside with Juanes to create a Spanish remix of the song. The song will still feature Alessia Cara and Khalid’s parts originally. The remix consists of Juanes redoing the chorus and the pre-chorus. Juanes has spoken out on twitter and interviews as well that he is essentially proud of taken part in a song that sends a message about a real serious issue. 

It’s worth checking it out if no matter what language you speak. Juanes brings a different vibe by utilizing his voice throughout the song.  You won’t be disappointed. 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 3 hours ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 3 hours ago
10.15.17
Lil Rel And Trevante Rhodes Land New Netflix…
 8 hours ago
10.15.17
Pure Comedy: Paul Mooney Blasts Nene Leakes For…
 1 day ago
10.14.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 2 days ago
10.13.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 2 days ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 2 days ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 2 days ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 3 days ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
This Slinky Master Proves We’ve Been Using The…
 3 days ago
10.12.17
Kevin Hart Super Bowl 50 Commercial
Kevin Hart Barks Back At The Rock On…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
This Black Woman With A Show On The…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
The Cast Of Happy Death Day Talk Ending…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
photos