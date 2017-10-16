1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Logic’s song 1-800-273-8255 has been listened to by many individuals. The song has inspired people to keep on pushing despite the rough times. He sends out a powerful message through this song regarding suicide prevention. The song is heard by numerous English speakers, but what about the Spanish speakers that need a little inspiration as well?
Well, Logic is working alongside with Juanes to create a Spanish remix of the song. The song will still feature Alessia Cara and Khalid’s parts originally. The remix consists of Juanes redoing the chorus and the pre-chorus. Juanes has spoken out on twitter and interviews as well that he is essentially proud of taken part in a song that sends a message about a real serious issue.
It’s worth checking it out if no matter what language you speak. Juanes brings a different vibe by utilizing his voice throughout the song. You won’t be disappointed.