1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Logic’s song 1-800-273-8255 has been listened to by many individuals. The song has inspired people to keep on pushing despite the rough times. He sends out a powerful message through this song regarding suicide prevention. The song is heard by numerous English speakers, but what about the Spanish speakers that need a little inspiration as well?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, Logic is working alongside with Juanes to create a Spanish remix of the song. The song will still feature Alessia Cara and Khalid’s parts originally. The remix consists of Juanes redoing the chorus and the pre-chorus. Juanes has spoken out on twitter and interviews as well that he is essentially proud of taken part in a song that sends a message about a real serious issue.

It’s worth checking it out if no matter what language you speak. Juanes brings a different vibe by utilizing his voice throughout the song. You won’t be disappointed.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: