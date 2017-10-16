Entertainment News
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to Business

Young Dolph is healing as the days pass by. In fact he was released from the hospital very recently. As many know he is recovering from a shooting that occurred in Los Angeles. The shooting happened outside of a Shoe Palace in the LA area. This is an ongoing investigation so therefore no one has been charged regarding the shooting yet.

The rapper, Young Dolph posted a video of himself in a wheel chair while being released from the hospital. He announced that his new album, Thinking Out Loud, is scheduled to drop October 20th. This isn’t the first time that Young Dolph hasn’t let a shooting stop him either. Some time ago in Charlotte, North Carolina he was shot at least 100 times but was protected by his bullet proof SUV. As a result of that incident he released a prior album, Bulletproof.

It seems as though just like last time Young Dolph won’t let this bad situation stop his vision.

photos